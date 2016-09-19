Crow Wing, Aitkin 4-H receive herdsmanship accolades

Crow Wing County 4-H and Aitkin County 4-H each were recognized for herdsmanship at the Minnesota State Fair.

The herdsmanship competition was from Aug. 24-28. The competition is based on many factors. Some are neatness and cleanliness of stalls and surrounding areas and evidence of regular care of animals.

Crow Wing County was declared champion in Division 1 of beef herdsmanship. Aitkin County was champion in Division 2. Crow Wing County 4-H was also recognized with first place as part of "Speaking Up for Agriculture."

The overall Herdsmanship Champion was Clearwater County.