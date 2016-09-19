Run for suicide prevention in Crosby

Josh Netland, general manager of Emily Cooperative Telephone Company, presents a donation of $1,000 to Mary Marana of the Crisis Line and Referral Service and Ann Raph, co-founder of the Saving Hearts Organization. Submitted photo

Saving Hearts is an organization founded in 2014 by the Raph family in memory of their loved one, Shane Heyn.

"It has truly been one of the most horrific losses in our lives and we want to do everything we can to help prevent this from happening to other families," stated Ann Raph in a news release. "The goal is to band together and make our community aware there are resources out there for anyone struggling with any form of depression or mental illness and to never, ever lose hope."

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Crisis Line and Referral Service in Brainerd, which serves a six-county area including Aitkin, Crow Wing, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties. Saving Hearts welcomes cash donations and silent auction items.

The event grew dramatically in its second year, and organizers are hoping for that growth to continue, the release stated. In 2014, 90 participants raised $2,400 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In 2015, 192 participants raised $5,500 for the crisis line.

Visit www.SavingHeartsRun.com for more information and to register for the event.

Those with questions or those who would like to arrange pick up of a donation or volunteer, contact Ann Raph at savinghearts12@outlook.com.