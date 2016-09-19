Three people are in critical condition after this North Memorial Care helicopter crashed into the trees at 1438 Lakeside Drive on the east side of Lake Winona in Alexandria early Saturday morning.

The North Memorial Air Care base in Brainerd plans to be back in service Tuesday after one of its helicopters with a crew of three aboard crashed early Saturday near the edge of Lake Winona in Alexandria, about 86 miles southwest of Brainerd.

Three North Memorial crew members—pilot Joshua Jones, 47, flight nurse Scott Scepaniak, 44, and flight paramedic Miles Weske, 34—all remain hospitalized at North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The crew was based in Brainerd.

The three were still in critical condition Monday, Lesa Bader, a North Memorial spokeswoman, said.

According to the CaringBridge website, a journal page was started for Weske by a flight registered nurse who on the page described herself as Weske's "partner in crime."

"I was notified that Miles was sitting in the back of the helicopter and he had the most critical injuries," the nurse wrote on the CaringBridge site. "CPR was reported on scene and that he was alive, and on his way via airplane to North Memorial Hospital.

"His spinal fractures that may have caused spinal shock. His bleeding injuries are causing hypovolemic shock. Both types of shock cause the body to lose the power to keep the blood pressure circulating ... His lungs were horribly bruised in the crash.

"They described his condition as extremely critical. Second by second. But the outlook is not optimistic. He has a lot of injuries and he is not stable enough to surgically fix any of them at this point. Our hearts had crumbled."

CaringBridge journal pages for Jones and Scepaniak were not found.

"I am extremely proud of our team members for their response at the site," Dr. J. Kevin Croston, CEO of North Memorial Health Care, said in a news release Saturday. "Our immediate concern is with our crew members who are now being treated at North Memorial Medical Center. We are glad they are here. There is no better place to receive care."

Bader said the Brainerd base was not in operation Monday, but service was to continue Tuesday. North Memorial Air Care has bases in Brainerd, Bemidji, Princeton, Redwood Falls and Lakeville. In a 2013 Dispatch story, North Memorial had helicopters for five bases and Brainerd had two on base. North Memorial owns Agusta helicopters, which fly at speeds up to 200 mph and are known to be the fastest civilian helicopter's on the market.

North Memorial owns two hospitals in the Twin Cities metro area, including North Memorial Level 1 Medical Center in Robbinsdale, and has ground ambulance stations in Brainerd, Brooklyn Center and other cities throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Beder said North Memorial has been flying for more than 30 years and none of its helicopters have ever crashed.

The helicopter was on its way to pick up a patient from the Douglas County Hospital when it crashed along Lake Winona, north of the Alexandria Municipal Airport. There were no patients on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

A representative from the aircraft manufacturer was at the crash site Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The wreckage of the helicopter may be removed by Monday and will be taken to Minneapolis for the rest of the investigation.

A preliminary report will be available from the National Transportation Safety Board within five days. A final report will be completed in nine to 12 months, the sheriff's office said.

The helicopter crashed about 2:07 a.m. Saturday.

Observations from the National Weather Service show that light fog was reported at the airport shortly after the crash but at the 2 a.m. reading, there was no reduction in visibility due to fog.

There were low ceilings—about 300 feet—because of cloud cover and winds were light, from the west-northwest about 11 mph.

Douglas County Hospital was notified of the medical helicopter crash and immediately activated its emergency response plan, calling in staff to assist in the response, according to Carl Vaagenes, the hospital's CEO.

"I am extremely proud of the response and performance from our staff and physicians who were working and everyone who responded to the emergency," Vaagenes said.

From the Douglas County Hospital, the victims were transferred to North Memorial in the Twin Cities.

The Alexandria Echo Press contributed to this story