County continues road patching work

More patching of county roads is occurring this week.

Spray patching operations continued on County Highway 18 on Monday. The project limits are the intersection of county highways 4 and 18 in Lake Edward Township, extending west to Lakers Lane in the city of Nisswa.

Also Monday, spray patching operations continued on county highways 36 and 37 in Crosslake. The project limits are from the County Highway 3 intersection with County Highway 36, east to the intersection of County Highway 3 and County Highway 37. County work crews will be performing the spray patch work.

On Wednesday, spray patching operations will begin on County Road 118 in Lake Edward Township. The project limits are from the County Highway 3 intersection, west to the intersection with County Highway 4.

Hot mix patching operations took place Monday on County Highway 25 in Oak Lawn Township and on County Road 111 in Deerwood Township. The hot mix patching will take place on various areas on these two roads.

County work crews are completing this patching work. Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

Mowing on various county road ditches will take place throughout the week. Drivers are advised to watch for these tractors operating along county road shoulders, according to a news release.

Visit www.crowwing.us or call 218-824-1110 for further Information on the county highway system or to report a roadway issue.