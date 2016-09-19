Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Firefighters respond to shed fire, 2 alarms

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:40 p.m.

    The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a shed fire Sunday on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast and two other fire alarms over the weekend.

    Firefighters responded at 1:44 p.m. Friday to a fire alarm on the 16000 block of Miles Circle, but were canceled en route. Then at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive. Firefighters investigated and could not find the source of why the alarm went off.

    Explore related topics:NewsBrainerd Fire DepartmentfirefightersMills Fleet Farmfire alarms
    Advertisement