The Crow Wing County Board Tuesday discussed potential updates to two policies related to roads in the county.

Draft policies were presented by County Engineer Tim Bray and Assistant County Engineer Rob Hall at the board's committee of the whole meeting. One recommended policy change concerned the sharing of costs with local units of government for the installation of streetlights at rural intersections. The other proposed policy update was to make changes to the resident petition process to pave gravel roads within the First Assessment District, also known as Unorganized Territory.

Both policies govern who is responsible for the costs of improving county road infrastructure. No action was taken at the meeting by the board, although the discussion gave staff direction on how to proceed with the suggestions.

Townships rebuff streetlight costs

One of Crow Wing County's current policies outlines how much the county pays and how much a local unit of government chips in when it comes to various highway department projects. If a county highway or road is located within a city or township, that government may be asked to pay for certain items. Concrete curb and gutter, for example is split 50/50 between the county and a city or township. Sidewalks are 100 percent the responsibility of local governments.

The proposed change, presented by Hall to the board, would alter the cost-share required when it comes to the installation of streetlights, dynamic signs and specialty traffic control. The current policy dictates a 50/50 share on the installation, but the city or township remains responsible for ongoing electrical costs.

Sometimes, however, the local units of government are unwilling to take on that cost. Bray noted those costs can represent as much as 5 percent of a township's small budget. Hall said two intersections in particular are candidates for streetlight installation, but the townships are not on board—the intersection of Highway 210 and County Highway 12, also known as the Deerwood Shortcut, and the intersection of Highway 6 and County Highway 11.

Perry Lake and Irondale townships have stated they are unwilling to assume the ongoing costs for streetlights at those intersections. Hall said one reason given is because a vast majority of travelers on those roads are not township residents.

"As time goes by, we don't think it's the right move to ignore putting a streetlight there," Hall said.

The proposed compromise would shift 100 percent of the costs to the county if the roads in the intersection are either both in the county system, or one is a county road and one is in the state system. County roads intersecting with city or township roads would remain the responsibility of the local units of government under the proposal. Hall said the ongoing electrical costs amount to $12 per month.

Commissioner Paul Thiede said he was hesitant about changing the policy because of holdouts.

"That township or city should be safety conscious as well," Thiede said. "We're doing that for the safety of that township as much as anything else."

Thiede suggested instead of changing the policy, requiring those townships to present their reasons might have an impact on their decision.

"Let the township come and defend its position, and then we can make an exception to the policy," Thiede said.

County Administrator Tim Houle said townships would be under no obligation to appear before the board. He suggested instead hosting a public hearing to hear what residents think of a proposed streetlight.

"The township might come forward to either defend their decision or change their mind," Houle said. "Residents can come forward and indicate how important it is or if it's not."

Bray said the townships in question feel as though they've already done so by discussing the issue at annual township meetings. Houle said as a former township supervisor, townships are lucky if six residents attend those meetings out of thousands.

"I'm just saying, cast a broader net," Houle said.

Commissioner Paul Koering said he agreed with Thiede, although he was concerned about perception.

"I'll go along with what Paul (Thiede) said, but I just don't want to seem like we're getting into a pissing contest over $12," Koering said.

In an earlier presentation Tuesday, statistics shared by Bray and Hall indicated an unclear link between the installation of streetlights at rural intersections and crash reduction, although snow plow operators stated it improved the safety and speed of completing snow removal.

Setting pavement petition guidelines

The other policy change discussed Tuesday concerned the procedure residents must follow to request township roads be paved in the Unorganized Territory. Residents must submit a petition asking for the county, which acts as the township board in the territory, to pave gravel roads.

Questions arose on the county's policy earlier this year, when some residents along Welton Road near Baxter asked for pavement. This included whether there should be a certain threshold required to trigger automatic approval of such a request—for example, if 90 percent of residents wanted the pavement. Per the policy, residents are responsible for the costs of road improvements in this instance.

Although Bray's proposed updates did not set an automatic threshold, he suggested a petition must obtain the signatures of 60 percent of property owners on a road to appear before the board for final approval. Bray also recommended a 90-day limit for circulating the petition. If unable to acquire enough signatures to meet the threshold, another proposed change would require petitioners to wait six months before attempting another petition.

Koering brought up the issue of how to handle if one property owner has a large parcel along a road, and three others have much smaller parcels. In his example, the three owning smaller parcels wanted pavement, but the owner of the large parcel did not.

Thiede said in that example, the three with much smaller footage along the road could force the property owner with the large parcel to pay for pavement they don't want. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen said it would be fair if the cost was divided evenly among parcels, instead of per foot.

Houle said it was a double-edged sword.

"The person with the large parcel also gets more value than the other three parcels," Houle said. "Having paid for only one proportionate share, they could divide it into three."

Houle said this is why a case-by-case examination of each petition would be appropriate.

Koering asked for clarification on whether as a township board, they were actively pursuing paving gravel roads in Unorganized Territory. Bray said it was a resident-led process, not one driven by township policy. He added they no longer accepted gravel roads into the township system, so the number of gravel roads maintained by the county continued to decline.

Houle said at some point in the future, there might be a tipping point when the board decided it no longer made sense to pay for a road grader if very few gravel roads remained.

"When there is three left, will you force it?" Houle asked rhetorically. "When there is two left, will you force it? When there is one left, will you force it?"

Houle said these questions are likely years away.

"This is why we're elected, to try to look ahead," Koering said. "Are we just going to wait until somebody comes along with a petition?"

"At this point, yes," Franzen replied.

Houle noted if the county chose to move forward with paving all gravel roads—many of which are dead ends—they would either have to raise the property tax levy in Unorganized Territory or add tax assessments to residents who did not ask for pavement.

"There still is probably too many unpaved roads in the Unorganized Territory to force that question," Houle said, although he added they are receiving petitions a little more frequently now.