Crow Wing County 4-H'ers find success at state fair

The Eagles 4-H Club earned the Judges Favorite award for Share the Fun. Submitted photo

Katherine Chaussee poses with her purple award-winning ewe. Chaussee earned the purple ribbon in Sheep-Commercial Breeding Ewe White/Speckle Faced (Fitted and Slick Shorn). Submitted photo.

Crow Wing County 4-H'ers joined thousands of other Minnesota 4-H'ers from all 87 counties at the 2016 "Great Minnesota Get-Together."

Crow Wing County was well represented with 78 members attending the state fair.

Throughout the year, 4-H participants select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. These projects may include everything from robotics to beef and in between. The results of their learning is exhibited at county fairs across the state, and then the best from each county fair is brought to the Minnesota State Fair.

Here is a list of all the Crow Wing County 4-H members and clubs with ribbon placings:

• Eagles Club—Yellow Award and Judges Favorite, Share the Fun; Blue Award, Club Banner.

• Black Bear Club—Yellow Award, Share the Fun.

• Conner Becker—Blue Awards, fine arts grades 6-8, dairy-goat Nigerian dwarf purebred or American, dairy showmanship grades 6-8.

• Aiden Birch—Purple Award, geology grades 6-8.

• Braden Capelle—Blue Award, geology grades 6-8.

• Hayden Carlson—Blue Award, health grades 6-8.

• Hanna Caughey—Blue Award, small grains and legumes grades 6-8.

• Arica Caughey—Blue Award, dairy-Jersey senior yearling.

• Andrew Caughey—Purple Award, dairy-registered, Jersey winter calf; dairy interview finalist.

• Jenna Caughey—Blue Award, dairy-Jersey milking 3- and 4-year-olds.

• Katherine Chaussee—Blue Award, intermediate lamb lead; Purple Award, sheep-commercial breeding ewe white/speckle faced (fitted and slick shorn).

• River Curtis—Blue Award, creative/applied photography grades 6-8.

• Rachel Danielson—Blue Awards, Club Community Pride, Wildlife/Biology grades 9-plus.

• Katie Fillbrandt—Blue Awards, Livestock Demonstration-Team grades 9-plus, Market Goat.

• Abby Fleming—Red Award, Chicken-Egg Production-Brown Egg Layers.

• Jennifer Franzen—Red Award, Sheep-Market Lamb-Black Face.

• Benjamin Guida—Red Award, Fishing Sports grades 6-8.

• Camille Haman—Blue Award, Needle Arts grades 6-8.

• Morena Hammer—Purple Award, Fine Arts grades 9-plus.

• Tyler Hidde—Blue Award, Shop-Wood Science grades 6-8.

• Addison Hillman—Blue Award, Dairy-Jersey Milking 3- and 4-year-olds.

• Emelia Hinrichs—Blue Awards, Sheep-Breeding Ewe Commercial White and Speckle Face, Exploring the Environment grades 6-8.

• Madeline Hinrichs—Blue Award, Sheep-Breeding Ewe Commercial White and Speckle Face.

• Allec Hins—Blue Award, Crafts grades 6-8.

• Haley Hins—Blue Award, Elements of Photography grades 9-plus.

• Patrick Hoffman—Purple Award, Creative/Applied Photography grades 9-plus.

• Jack Kimbler—Blue Award, Forest Resources grades 9-plus.

• Maren Kimbler—Blue Award, Self-Determined grades 6-8.

• Grace Kraklau—Red Award, Beef-Steer-Registered Shorthorn Plus.

• Zachary Kraklau—Blue Award, Beef-Registered Hereford Senior Yearling.

• Carsyn Krassas—Blue Award, Self-Determined grades 6-8.

• Taylor Krassas—Blue Award, Performing Arts grades 9-plus.

• Esther Kreutzfeldt—Purple Award, Quilting grades 9-plus.

• Allesondra Kulberg—Purple Award, Rabbit-Champion Rex.

• Matthew Lagaard—Blue Awards, Livestock Demonstration-Team grades 9-plus, Rabbit Poster; Purple Award, Rabbit-Rex Senior Doe.

• Samantha Larson—Red Award, Beef-Commercial Junior Yearling.

• Molly Lybeck—Red Award, Dairy-Grade Holstein Spring Junior Yearling.

• Will Middleton—Blue Award, Youth Leadership grades 6-8.

• Alicia Moe—Purple Awards, Champion Toggenburg Junior Doe, Dairy Goat-Showmanship grades 9-plus; Dairy Goat Interview Finalist.

• Athena Moe—Blue Award, Beef-Registered Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus Cow/Calf.

• Natalie Nash—Blue Award, Health grades 9-plus.

• John Paul Nelson—Red Award, Dairy-Grade Holstein Fall Calf; Dairy Interview Shirt Winner.

• Simon Nelson—Red Award, Dairy-Grade Holstein Summer Junior Yearling; Purple Award, Dairy Interview Shirt Winner.

• Cole O'Hern—Blue Award, Rabbit-New Zealand Senior Doe.

• Jessica Otto—Red Award, Rabbit-Mini Rex Senior Doe.

• John Pawlu—Red Award, Dairy-Grade Holstein Summer Junior Yearling.

• Maren Rahto—Blue Award, Sheep-Commercial Breeding Ewe.

• Kirsten Schroer—Blue Award, Global Connections grades 9-plus.

• Lacey Simenstad—Blue Award, Performing Arts grades 9-plus.

• Kaelyn Spencer—Blue Award, Cat grades 9-plus.

• Allison Struffert—Blue Award, Foods and Nutrition grades 6-8.

• Elizabeth Studinski—Blue Award, Veterinary Science grades 6-8.

• Hannah Studinski—Blue Award, Dairy-Jersey 2-year-old.

• Meagan Tollefson—Blue Award, Food Revue grades 6-8.

• Serena White—Red Award, Beef-Registered Black Angus Summer Yearling.

• Lindsey Young—Blue Award, Fishing Sports grades 9-plus.

• Rylie Young—Yellow Award, Performing Arts grades 9-plus.

The 4-H program is funded through a partnership of federal, state, county and private resources and is part of the University of Minnesota Extension. Visit www.4-H.umn.edu/fair-results for more Minnesota State Fair results.

To learn more about 4-H in Crow Wing County, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Courtney Johnson at 218-824-1066 or by email at joh06997@umn.edu.