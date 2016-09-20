Baxter City Council: Sets preliminary tax levy

BAXTER—Tuesday the Baxter City Council set the city's preliminary 2017 tax at an increase of 1.26 percent or a $72,400 increase compared to the previous year.

The preliminary 2017 property tax levy is set at $5,807,000. Once set the council can reduce but cannot raise the tax levy. The city reported the 2017 budget contains a modest increase in proposed spending.

"As presented, general fund expenditure and transfers are proposed to increase 4.44% from the current 2016 budget to the proposed 2017 budget," the city reported. "... The overall proposed 2017 levy is a slight increase from 2016 after small increases from 2015, 2014, and 2013 and two years of maintaining no increase in the levy in 2012 and 2011."

The council set the tax levy without additional discussion after meeting previously in workshop settings beginning in July and continuing in August.

An information meeting to review the budget and levy and take comments from the public is planned at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at city hall.

The budget is scheduled for adoption at the council's Dec. 6 regular council meeting.