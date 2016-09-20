Baxter City Council: Jack Pine Brewery takes another step

The Jack Pine Brewery project is slated for 15593 Edgewood Drive on undeveloped property. The development agreement is a standard practice. With it the development includes installation of city water and private sanitary sewer lines and will provide a 100-year storm water design, private paved parking surface and other improvements, such as landscaping.

Nor-Son is the builder for the project, which is moving Jack Pine Brewery from the Baxter Industrial Park on College Road to land by Book World.

In other business, the council:

Approved a conditional use permit to fill and grade on property on White Sand Lake off Kenwood Court. The permit allows 60 cubic yards of black dirt fill on the property on exposed sand. The intent is to prevent erosion in the quickest time possible. A previous property owner removed trees and expanded the sand beach. The fill will be used to re-establish grass. The city's planning commission recommended approval.

Approved an agreement with Minnesota State Colleges and Universities and Central Lakes College for a student supervised pre-internship training related to the city's parks and trails division. "The Occupational Skills Program provides post-secondary employment 'soft skills' training for persons with mild to moderate disabilities," the city noted. "The city is to provide training where the student can learn and develop skills and qualifications needed to achieve occupational goals while assisting in the development of trained personnel to meet future area employment needs."

The plan calls for a student, at no financial cost to the city, to work with parks and trails every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Dec. 15.

Approved a one-year animal control agreement for 2017 with Don Hannahs. The contract includes animals running loose, citations, investigation of animal bites and animal cruelty or neglect and barking dog complaints.

Approved a temporary liquor license for a Brainerd American Legion event Sept. 29 at the Northland Arboretum.

Approved a revised plan to allow tree clearing on land between Homestead Drive and Isle Drive. The applicant Michael O'Donnell requested the conditional use permit.

Directed staff to remove a bypass lane sign on the northbound lanes near the Dellwood Drive and Novotny Road intersection and put in another sign labeled for both the bypass lane and a right-turn lane.

Approved partial payments and change orders for construction projects.