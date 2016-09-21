Crow Wing 4-H'ers place in state horse show

Seventeen Crow Wing County 4-H'ers participated in the Minnesota State Horse show on Sept. 16-19, along with 747 youth from across the state at the Minnesota State Fair.

4-Hers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology, showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry; horse judging, study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal; horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.

Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, or endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. The horse training project is designed to help the advanced rider train an untrained horse through a five-step process. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse, and if they don't have access to a horse may enroll in the horseless horse project.

"Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, and gain deeper learning and interest in horses." Brad Rugg, Extension 4-H director of animal science programs, stated in release. "These experiences contribute to their success in school, future areas of study in college, and potential careers."

4-Hers must earn a trip to the MN 4-H State Horse Show at the county fair. Those trip earners

represent the county in a variety of classes and horse projects. This years' trip delegation included state trip earners: MiKinzie Boeder, Hanna Caughey, Kylie Dano, Abbey Foust, Haley Hins, Coy Obowa, Shauna Obowa, Alexis Schroer and Brooke Schubert. Members of the Crow Wing County 4-H Drill team also participated at the MN State Horse Show; Abbey Ashmore, Maddie Bernie, Kaitlyn Borgstrom, Ashley Foust, Alex Keating, Jessica Larson, Samantha Meier and Ashlin Schneider.

"Youth who participate in the 4-H Horse Project have the opportunity to share their passion for horses with their peers while also learning important life skills. Earning a trip to the MN 4-H State Horse Show is an honor and truly a highlight of the year for these young people." Courtney Johnson, Crow Wing County 4-H program coordinator, stated in the release.

Crow Wing County 4-H'ers results were:

Large Freestyle Drill Team- 1st place

• Dano took first in Saddleseat Seat Pleasure.

• Hins took first in Saddle Seat Equitation for all ages and fourth place in English Showmanship.

• Foust placed fifth in barrel racing and seventh in key race in the sixth grade division.

• Obowa placed second in key race and sixth in jumping figure eight in the ninth grade division.

• Schubert took fifth in jumping figure eight in the sixth grade division.

• Caughey took 10th in trail class in the sixth and seventh grade division.

To learn more about Minnesota 4-H Horse Project, visit the website, www.extension.umn.edu/youth/mn4-H/projects/animal-science/horse/ or contact Johnson at 218-824-1069.