A challenge for the children

An upcoming program at Forestview Middle School hopes to reduce bullying in the school and foster a safer, more connected community.

The program, Rachel's Challenge, promotes positive climate and culture in schools, according to a letter sent to parents of Forestview students.

On Sept. 27, all Forestview students will be part of a one-hour presentation on making schools safer, more connected places where bullying and violence are replaced with kindness and respect. Students in grades 5 and 6 will participate in the Rachel's Story program, while students in grades 7 and 8 will experience the Rachel's Challenge program.

School administrators have been aware of Rachel's Challenge for years, principal Jon Anderson said, but were unable to bring the program to the school. Crow Wing Power, which was also interested in the program, worked with the school to bring the program to the area. The Crow Wing Power Power Utility Trust provided the $5,000 to pay for the program to come to Forestview, said Char Kinzer, public relations manager for Crow Wing Power.

"It's a big commitment for the school as well," Kinzer said. "And I'm pleased they got their arms around it."

If the program works well at Forestview, Kinzer said, Crow Wing Power would like to see the program brought to other area schools interested in hosting it. Middle school is a formative time for children, she said, so it's important to have a solid program in place to support students who may be bullied.

"There's just an awful lot of issues out there," Kinzer said.

"The program reaches kids when they need to be reached the most," Anderson said.

Rachel's Challenge is named after Rachel Scott, the first person killed in the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999. After her death, students Scott reached out to shared stories with her parents about the impact her acts of kindness had on their lives. Her parents realized the effect of Scott's story and started the nonprofit organization Rachel's Challenge.

A third portion of Rachel's Challenge open to parents and guardians is 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in the cafetorium at Forestview. This one-hour presentation to community members will focus on what Rachel's Challenge is and how to help further its message at home and in the community.

The program objectives, according to a letter sent home to parents, are to:

• Help schools become safer, more connected places to live and learn,

• Stimulate real culture change by actively involving the entire community in the process,

• Change lives by providing culturally relevant social/emotional training,

• Increase achievement and ensure results by engaging the participants' heart, head and hands in a continuing improvement process.

Hopefully, the students will accept the challenge to be kind to one another and accept each other for who they are, Kinzer said.

"This school is perfectly attuned to making it work," Kinzer said.