Brainerd School Board: School board sets preliminary levy

The board set the tax levy at $19,007,910, an increase of $283,919 or 1.6 percent over the previous year.

Steve Lund, director of business services for the school district, led the school board through a roughly half-hour presentation on the preliminary levy and how it's structured. A school district levy is different than a city or county levy, Lund said, because while a city or county sets a budget and then determines a levy, the school district operates in reverse. The school district sets a levy, then builds a budget. The preliminary levy approved Wednesday is for revenue for the 2017-18 school year.

The district doesn't have much local control over the levy, as many parts of the levy are dictated by state statutes approved by the state Legislature, Lund said. Of the roughly $19 million property tax levy, the district has flexibility with about $5 million, he said.

Almost the entire property tax levy is split evenly between the district's general operating fund and debt service, Lund said, with a remaining 3 percent going toward community education. He highlighted a few different funds included in the property tax levy, including long-term facilities maintenance, building leases and debt service.

The district's annual debt payments are fairly flat and consistent, Lund said. After 2022, the district is essentially debt free, except for a small debt payment to make in 2023.

"We have manageable debt and we're fairly aggressive on our amortizations," Lund said. "We're positioned really well."

The district's debt structuring plays into the upcoming long-term facilities plan, Lund said. If the district completes a successful bond referendum in the wake of that plan, Lund said, the new debt can be layered behind the existing debt, to keep the tax rate and tax impact flat.

"If you can feather that debt in behind your existing maturities, you can maximize the amount of debt you can have with very little tax impact," Lund said.

Of the district's about $9 million in annual debt payments, about $6 million comes from building bonds associated with the construction of Forestview Middle School.

A lot of the levy is driven by enrollment, as is most other education funding, Lund said. The estimated enrollment for the 2017-18 school year is 6,571 students, up from the actual enrollment in 2015-16 of 6,446 students.

The total taxable market value of property in the district is about $5 billion, Lund said. Of that, the net tax capacity is about $54 million. An increase in property value in the district means the tax impact is flattened, he said.

"The more increase in property values you have in your district, the more base you can spread that over and lessen the tax impact to the individual taxpayers," Lund said.

It's premature to discuss the tax impact of the levy, as the property valuations the levy is based on aren't set yet, Lund said. Valuations will be set by counties in October and residents will be notified through their tax statements in November.

The school district operates a total budget of about $95 million. Generating revenue of about $19 million, the property tax levy amounts to about 20 percent of the district's annual budget.

Approving the levy at the maximum allowed by state statute allows for changes to the levy components between now and Oct. 1, when final numbers are reported to the counties to generate proposed property tax statements, Lund said. The levy adopted in December can be lower than the preliminary levy, but not higher. The district's truth in taxation public hearing on the levy is 6 p.m. Dec. 12, the same time and date as the regular December board meeting.

Board member Bob Nystrom was absent Wednesday.

FACTBOX

Tax levy history and percentage change

Year, Total levy in dollars, Percentage levy change

2006 12,693,486 15.3

2007 13,882,716 9.4

2008 13,074,748 -5.8

2009 13,811,136 5.6

2010 15,953,371 15.5

2011 15,786,225 -1.0

2012 16,845,880 6.7

2013 16,684,704 -1.0

2014 16,611,666 -0.4

2015 18,571,197 11.2

2016 18,723,991 0.8

2017 19,007,910 1.6