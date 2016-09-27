Search
2 dead after three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in central Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:15 p.m.
    Emergency response personnel work the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Osakis this morning. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service1 / 3
    At least one semitrailer was involved in the crash. Osakis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service 2 / 3
    A semitrailer ended up in the ditch off Interstate 94 Tuesday morning. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service 3 / 3
    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash killed two people and closed down Interstate 94 between Osakis and Alexandria early Tuesday morning, Sept. 27.

    The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and a Volvo semitrailer. A Pontiac Grand Prix is also listed in the State Patrol accident report but it's not clear yet if if was directly involved in the crash or struck some debris afterward.

    Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that two people, the driver and a passenger in the Sierra, died in the crash. Names are expected to be released Wednesday.

    All the vehicles were traveling west.

    Both westbound lanes on I-94 were closed for several hours after the crash.

    The crash happened near milepost 112, about three miles west of Osakis shortly before 6 a.m.

    Traffic on County Road 82 between Osakis and Alexandria was also backed up when traffic was being detoured off I-94 following the crash.

    The crash remains under investigation.

