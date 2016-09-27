N.D. man among two dead in I-94 crash in central Minn.

A semitrailer ended up in the ditch off Interstate 94 Tuesday morning. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service

At least one semitrailer was involved in the crash. Osakis Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service

Emergency response personnel work the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Osakis this morning. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash killed two people and closed down Interstate 94 between Osakis and Alexandria early Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and a Volvo semitrailer.

Both people in the GMC Sierra were killed as a result of the crash. The driver was Calvin Hess, 40, of Kenmare, N.D., and his passenger was Myron Bishop, 39, of Thompson Falls, Mont., according to the State Patrol.

Here's how the crash happened, according to the State Patrol:

The driver of the Freightliner, Terrence Conway, 28, of Monroe, La., was traveling west on I-94 when he stopped and pulled over on the right shoulder at mile post 112.

The Sierra, also westbound, veered into the right shoulder and crashed into the trailer of the stopped Freightliner.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Volvo, Larry Winter, 65, of Hoffman, then collided with the stopped Sierra, which was partially in the westbound lane.

Winter suffered non-life threatening injuries, while Conway was listed as having no apparent injuries, according to the report.

Both westbound lanes on I-94 were closed for several hours after the crash.