Crow Wing County Board: For 7th year, no tax increases

That's how much the total property taxes collected to support Crow Wing County government operations has risen in the last decade.

The county board Tuesday passed its preliminary property tax levy, marking the seventh consecutive year of establishing a levy either with no increase or a decrease. Local governments are required to set a preliminary levy by Sept. 30, indicating how many tax dollars they believe must be collected to support their annual budgets. In Crow Wing County, that figure is $34,426,999—the same as 2016. Before final approval in December, levies can be reduced further but cannot be raised.

Since 2008, the levy has increased overall by .76 percent, or an average of less than one-tenth of 1 percent each year. Jason Rausch, finance director, said changes to budgets in the sheriff's office, highway department and land services were contributing factors to keeping the levy the same as last year's. This is despite an expected increase in expenditures next year to the tune of $2.3 million. At the same time, revenues are expected to increase even more, in excess of $4 million.

The county is one of several taxing authorities to which a portion of a property owner's taxes is distributed. School districts, cities or townships and other organizations, such as watershed or sewer districts, also set property tax levies based upon their own budgetary needs.

In Crow Wing County, 43 percent of its revenue originates from property taxes. Another 36 percent is collected from intergovernmental sources, such as state and federal dollars. The remaining 21 percent is collected from several sources, including other taxes, special assessments, charges for services, licenses and permits and investments.

Rausch said Crow Wing County falls somewhere in the middle when it comes to the percentage of its budget supported by property taxes. In some other Minnesota counties, Rausch said property taxes can support as high as half of the overall budget, or can be as low as 30 percent in those counties with a high number of public amenities with user fees.

So how does the county spend the money collected from property taxes? Close to half of the money is used in two areas: 26 percent supports public safety, while 23 percent goes toward the community services department budget. Of the remaining, 15 percent is used to pay off debts, 12 percent supports administrative services, 10 percent is used for governance services, 6 percent supports the highway department, 5 percent is used in land services and 3 percent pays for capital projects.

While the number of dollars collected in 2017 is expected to remain flat, this will not necessarily translate to lowered taxes for each property owner. The amount owed in property taxes is calculated based upon the value of a given property. This means a property owner who experienced a hike in value will typically be expected to pay a larger slice of the proverbial pie.

This metaphor on a grander scale sheds light on the county tax rate, which is a complicated calculation determined in part by the total estimated market value in the county. When the value rises, as it is expected to for the fourth straight year after faltering during the recession, it translates to a smaller percentage expected of each individual taxpayer.

In 2017, the estimated market value is set to rise by 2.42 percent, or nearly $250 million. This is the highest value recorded in the county since 2012, and will equate to a 1.4 percent decrease in the county tax rate.

Two changes this year were named as major contributing factors to maintaining the property tax levy at its 2016 level. In the sheriff's office, the opening of a once-vacant housing unit in the Crow Wing County Jail positively impacted revenues collected from housing state prisoners. In the highway department, the passage of a countywide sales tax increase translated to a $1.2 million reduction in the levy dollars required to support its budget.

Rausch said the revenue collected from the sales tax is trending higher than was initially projected and is expected to top an estimated $4.18 million. Revenue collected from the half-cent tax is used to pay for improvements to the county's roads and bridges.