Event to discuss local mental health needs planned

The National Alliance for Mental Illness North Central Region along with the Region 5+ Adult Mental Health Initiative and the Crow Wing County Mental Health Task Force will host an event focused on local mental health care.

The event "Mental Health Day at Home" will be 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 7 in meeting rooms 1 and 2 of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Come learn about the status of mental health services in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Todd, Morrison and Wadena counties. There will be an opportunity to learn about and discuss the mental health needs of Region 5+. There will be four consumers who will share their experiences as well as remarks from current legislators from our area.

For more information, call 218-828-4515.