Elks to have meeting regarding the Antlers program

The Brainerd Elks are going to have an organizational meeting regarding the junior Elks program called the Antlers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 215 South Ninth St., Brainerd.

The Antlers program, for ages 12-20, is designed to help with leadership skills, promote family unity, develop patriotism and help with volunteer service projects.

Youths and parents are invited. There will be food and games.

Visit www.elks.org for more information.