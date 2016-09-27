Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee to meet Oct. 13

The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee will meet from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Garrison City Hall, 27069 Central St. in Garrison.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff will provide an update on the 2016 hooking mortality study and the recent Bassmaster tournament, and present preliminary data from this year's fall assessment, a DNR announcement said.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and observe the MLFAC meetings, and 15 minutes at the end of each meeting is reserved for public comments and questions.