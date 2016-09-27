Youth Volunteer of the Year named

Emily Johnson, the 2016 Miss Junior Teen Brainerd United States, was named Youth Volunteer of the Year Monday during a Brainerd Lions Club meeting Monday in the back room of The Last Turn in Brainerd.

Johnson, the daughter of Joe and Trina Johnson, was nominated by Vicki Randall, director of the Miss Brainerd United States Pageant and Minnesota United States Pageants. In Randall's nomination letter, she wrote, "On a daily basis, no matter how big or how small the need is, Emily is first to step up and help. And now with her new title she has hit the ground running. I can't wait to see everything she will accomplish this coming years."

Johnson also was selected as Miss Northern Minnesota United States for 2017.

In the letter, Randall wrote how Johnson was instrumental in starting and growing the Leo's Club, a youth organization for the Lion's Clubs International. As Miss Junior Teen Brainerd United States, Johnson was the first one of the queens to document her appearances, which she had more than 100.

Johnson has done everything from helping with brat sales for the Lion's Club, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new bike trail in Baxter, serving the 2016 Relay For Life, helped children at the Miracle League Field, helped at Project New Hope and Operation Sandwich, to name a few.