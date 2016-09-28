14 Minnesota National Guard KIAs to be honored Sunday

CAMP RIPLEY—Leaders and soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard will be inducted into the Court of Honor on Camp Ripley Sunday.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in the Gen. John W. Vessey Recreation Center, where members of the Memorialization Board will be joined by family, friends, colleagues and fellow Service-members of 19 Minnesota National Guardsmen, a National Guard news release said.

"It is truly an honor to be able to host this outstanding event each year," said Col. Scott St. Sauver, Camp Ripley garrison commander. "We recognize them for their service to our state and country and reflect on what they have done for all of us."

Five leaders from the Minnesota National Guard will be inducted this year in honor of their distinguished careers to the military service and the community. They will also be joined by 14 soldiers who died while deployed as a part of the Minnesota National Guard since Sept. 11, 2001. This will be the first time since its establishment in 1933 that personnel killed in action will be inducted in the Court of Honor.

"The addition to the regulation, including KIAs, is a lasting tribute to those who have given so much to the service of their nation, state and community," said Maj. Don Warner, Camp Ripley public affairs officer.

The inductees join a group of former soldiers and honorees whose service dates back more than 150 years. The names of more than 320 Minnesotans are engraved on the monuments near the Minnesota Military History Museum, recognizing Minnesota National Guardsmen, both junior and senior for their unwavering dedication, loyalty and distinguished service.

The Memorialization Board selects inductees based on their service to the Minnesota National Guard, as well as continued service to their communities. The board reviews the nominations received and forwards recommendations to the Minnesota Adjutant General for approval.

"We should be very grateful for their service and sacrifices given during their various military careers," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Lang, Memorialization Board chairman. "They have invested themselves to be a part of something great and have left an inspirational impact on peers, subordinates and superiors alike."