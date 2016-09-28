BPU to celebrate public power week

Brainerd Public Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities collectively providing electricity to 48 million Americans.

"Public Power Week celebrates the reliable, affordable electricity BPU provides to our community," said Scott Magnuson, BPU superintendent, in a news release.

Public Power Week gives BPU the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally generated, locally owned power. BPU has served the community for 123 years and today serves 6,600 residential and 1,350 commercial customers.

Cookies and coffee will be served to BPU customers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3-7 at the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

There will be pictures and information displayed representing all BPU departments. There will also be BPU information and equipment at the Brainerd Fire Department's open house from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13.