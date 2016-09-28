Brainerd Fire Open House planned Oct. 13

The Brainerd Fire Department will host its annual open house from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the main Brainerd Fire Hall on Laurel Street in Brainerd.

The open house is held every year during Fire Prevention Week. Participants will learn about fire prevention. There will be fire extinguisher, "stop, drop and roll" and kitchen fire trailer demonstrations. Firefighters also will be available to talk with people about fire prevention, including fire escape planning.