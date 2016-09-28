Public invited to upcoming candidate forums

Area residents and businesses will have an opportunity to hear directly from city council and mayoral candidates Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the 2016 Brainerd and Baxter Candidate Forum.

The forum is scheduled for 7:30-9 a.m. at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter. Moderated by Lakeland Public Television's Ray Gildow, this interactive forum will include opportunities to ask questions and get informed on issues shaping the two cities.

"It's important for people to hear the candidates, but it's just as important for the candidates to hear the people," said Matt Kilian, president of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. "We chose to cover both Brainerd and Baxter in one event because their futures are intertwined."

The candidate forums are organized by a new partnership between the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Brainerd Dispatch, League of Women Voters, Lakeland Public Television, Lakes Area Media Collaborative and the Rosenmeier Center for State & Local Government.

"All of our organizations are focused on the common good. We want to ensure that people have every opportunity to make an informed choice on election day," Kilian added.

To ensure adequate seating, advance registration for the Brainerd and Baxter Candidate Forum is required. Participants can choose to attend the forum at no charge or pay $15 for breakfast and coffee. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/cityforum or call Colleen Dols at 218-822-7107.

The group will also host a State Legislative Candidate Forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Central Lakes College's Chalberg Theatre. Former Brainerd Dispatch Associate Editor Mike O'Rourke will serve as moderator. No registration is required for that event.

Both forums are scheduled to be rebroadcast on public access television, leading up to election day.