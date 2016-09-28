Governor Dayton orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Shimon Peres
ST. PAUL—In accordance with the proclamation issued Wednesday night by President Barack Obama, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota. As directed by the President, flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday as a mark of respect for Shimon Peres, former President and Prime Minister of Israel.