    Governor Dayton orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Shimon Peres

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:23 p.m.

    ST. PAUL—In accordance with the proclamation issued Wednesday night by President Barack Obama, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota. As directed by the President, flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday as a mark of respect for Shimon Peres, former President and Prime Minister of Israel.

