County Road 107 to close in Pequot Lakes on Friday

North junction of Crow Wing County Road 107/Hwy 371 closes after 10 a.m. Sept 30. Opens again this fall. MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday advised travelers on County Road 107 in Pequot Lakes will likely need to plan some additional travel time after the northern Hwy 371/CR 107 junction temporarily closes after 10 a.m. on Friday.

The road will close just east of Hwy 371, and will open again late this fall, a news release said.

The closure is needed so crews can begin work on the future Hwy 371/CR 107 Reduced Conflict Intersection. RCIs are also known as J-turns or Michigan Lefts. Visit MnDOT's RCI website at www.mndot.gov/roadwork/rci to see a video and learn what an RCI is and how it works.

Get updates on this and other projects by following MnDOT on Twitter @MnDOTCentral or visiting www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/hwy371/ to learn more.