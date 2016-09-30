Search
    County Road 107 to close in Pequot Lakes on Friday

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:45 a.m.
    North junction of Crow Wing County Road 107/Hwy 371 closes after 10 a.m. Sept 30. Opens again this fall. MnDOT1 / 2
    RCI's to be constructed in Pequot Lakes in 2016-2017. MnDOT2 / 2

    The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday advised travelers on County Road 107 in Pequot Lakes will likely need to plan some additional travel time after the northern Hwy 371/CR 107 junction temporarily closes after 10 a.m. on Friday.

    The road will close just east of Hwy 371, and will open again late this fall, a news release said.

    The closure is needed so crews can begin work on the future Hwy 371/CR 107 Reduced Conflict Intersection. RCIs are also known as J-turns or Michigan Lefts. Visit MnDOT's RCI website at www.mndot.gov/roadwork/rci to see a video and learn what an RCI is and how it works.

    Get updates on this and other projects by following MnDOT on Twitter @MnDOTCentral or visiting www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/hwy371/ to learn more.

