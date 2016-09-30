CLC hosts renowned poet

Pulitzer Prize winning poet Vijay Seshadri reads poetry Friday in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College as part of the Verse Like Water series. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Video

The fifth year of the Central Lakes College Verse Like Water series kicked off Friday afternoon by welcoming a Pulitzer Prize winning poet.

Vijay Seshadri led a poetry reading in the Chalberg Theatre on CLC's Brainerd campus. He regaled a packed theatre of students, faculty and community members with about 15 poems touching on a variety of subjects, ranging from politics to parenthood.

Jeff Johnson, CLC English instructor and proprietor of the Verse Like Water series, introduced Seshadri and said while famous writers are just like everyone else, "they're paying attention in a way we aren't quite."

Seshadri proved Johnson's statement as he recited a selection of his poems, some of which were inspired by seemingly overlooked topics like waiting for a bus or daylight saving time. Seshadri showed his skill as a poet by using topics like these to weave wonderful prose.

Seshadri described a couple of his poems as "politicalish," which he hoped would "insulate us from a lot of the absurdity that's taking place right now." A controversial immigration law passed in Arizona inspired the poem "Trailing Clouds of Glory." Seshadri and his family emigrated from India in the late 1950s.

"Trailing Clouds of Glory" takes its name from a line in a William Wordsworth poem, which Seshadri said he adapted to fit his feelings on immigration. Realizing he was speaking to a younger audience, he explained a reference in the poem to the late actor Richard Burton prior to reading the poem. Citing his marriage to Elizabeth Taylor, he described them as "the Jay Z and the Beyonce of their time," which drew a laugh from the audience.

The poem "Road Trip" came from Seshadri giving into an impulse to "just run away from it all," he said. Reassuring the audience, he said he only gets the feeling three times a day six days of the week.

American poets often dream of writing the poem of the moment, Seshadri said. It makes sense, he said, because the present is what truly exists. We can't live in the past or the future, while the present is still ephemeral.

"The desire to bring people back to the reality of the moment was the task of these poets," Seshadri said.

One day, Seshadri said he woke up and decided to write a poem of the moment, which resulted in "This Morning." The poem contrasts profound visions of doomsday with simple acts like signing for two delivered packages.

"I should confess that morning when I got up to write this poem," Seshadri said. "I sat down in front of my computer and nothing came. So the poem was written like all my other poems."

Seshadri wrote the poem "Baby Baby" about his son and always reads it when his son comes to his readings, because it embarrases him.

"So he no longer comes to my readings," Seshadri said. "And he won't friend me on Facebook either."

Following the reading, Seshadri signed books and hosted an informal talk. The event was sponsored by the CLC English department, Five Wings Arts Council and Minnesota Public Radio.