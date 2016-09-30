Nominations open for teacher of the year

Starting Saturday and running through Nov. 15, Minnesotans have the chance to nominate a favorite teacher for 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Nominations can be submitted online by accessing a nomination form on www.educationminnesota.org starting Saturday. The 2017 Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony May 7, 2017, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year also becomes Minnesota's candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Eligible nominees must meet these criteria:

• Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-K through 12th-grade school, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students,

• Hold a bachelor's degree and a Minnesota teaching license,

• Have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline,

• Intend to teach during the 2017-18 school year.

Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted. The state program has been successful nationally—Minnesota ranks second behind California with four National Teachers of the Year.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, call Megan McKeen at 651-292-4872 or 800-652-9073.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, McDonald's Restaurants of Minnesota, Radisson Blu Mall of America and United Educators Credit Union.