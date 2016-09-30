BHS: Homecoming events start Saturday

The Brainerd High School homecoming week festivities kick off Saturday morning and culminate in the big football game Oct. 8.

The BHS Student Council plans all the homecoming week events, including the dress-up days during the school week, BHS Principal Andrea Rusk said. Organizers try to come up with dress-up day ideas that won't cost students a lot of money, but will let them be creative.

"The main thing is that we don't want kids to feel like they have to go out and buy something," Rusk said. "We want it to be creative, fun, easy to do."

The Student Council planned homecoming week by dividing work into committees, said Brooke Watland, Student Council vice president. As a senior, Watland said it was a lot of fun planning the homecoming week activities she had participated in her previous years at BHS.

"I'm really ambitious, and we see things and want to make everything the best that we can," Watland said.

Watland is most looking forward to the homecoming football game and dressing up in school colors with all of her classmates to cheer on the Warriors. She's also looking forward to "Multiplicity Monday" and seeing what fun, creative idea the hockey team comes up with for the day.

It's still exciting to participate in homecoming week each year, Rusk said, despite working in education for years.

"I'm kind of corny that way though," Rusk said. "People who work in a high school typically like these events."

Homecoming serves as a way to connect every student, Rusk said. Any student can participate and it's not exclusive to a certain club or activity. It's also a community event, with many BHS alumni returning to watch the football game, she said.

A main BHS homecoming tradition is the construction of class banners and class parade floats, Rusk said. Students encourage their classmates to help build the best float they can, so they can stand out in the homecoming parade. There's also a theme, which this year is "Cage the Cardinals," in reference to the Alexandria High School Cardinals, who the BHS Warriors hope to pluck in the homecoming football game.

Rusk grew up in Milaca, where some homecoming traditions including decorating the yards of senior football players, taking the football players to breakfast the Friday before the big game and a parade culminating in a big bonfire. Traditions like those are more manageable in a small town, she said, but as a large school, BHS does its best to get every kid involved in the homecoming festivities.

The BHS pep band does an excellent job of setting the tone at events with great music, Rusk said. The band also leads chants and cheers with the student section, in order to create a great home environment, she said.

The Friday pepfest was moved to the morning from the afternoon to better accommodate students who would be gone in the afternoon for activities, Rusk said. The decade gatherings later that night don't have a precise start time, she said, and will just take place throughout the evening.

Kicking off the homecoming week festivities on Saturday is an obstacle course crossed with a relay race, dubbed Takedown Gym's Amazing Race.

Teams of 4-6 people are encouraged to sign up for the race around the Brainerd High School complex, which will take place rain or shine. The event takes place 2 p.m. Saturday at BHS.

Obstacles will test strength, endurance and trivia knowledge, with a dash of silliness included.

Visit www.isd181.org for more information and to sign up, or call Takedown Gym at 218-454-1770. The $10 per person fee to participate will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Saturday, Oct. 1

• Junior high football jamboree at 10 a.m. at BHS,

• Takedown Gym's Amazing Race at 2 p.m. at BHS,

• Powder puff tournament at 6 p.m. at BHS.

Monday, Oct. 3

• Coronation pepfest at 10 a.m. at BHS,

• Varsity football reserve game at 5 p.m. at BHS.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

• Boys soccer game at 7 p.m. at BHS.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Brainerd Area Youth for Christ rally featuring Larry Johnson at 6:45 p.m. at Tornstrom Auditorium.

Thursday, Oct. 6

• Girls soccer game at 7 p.m. at BHS,

• Volleyball game at 7 p.m. at BHS.

Friday, Oct. 7

• Homecoming pepfest at 10 a.m. at BHS,

• Distinguished Hall of Fame banquet at 5 p.m. at the Grand View Lodge Norway Center,

• Boys soccer game at 7 p.m. at BHS,

• Decade gatherings at locations as follows: 1940s at VFW Post 1647, 1950s at American Legion Post 255, 1960s at Elks Lodge 615, 1970s at Shep's on Sixth, 1980s at Last Turn Saloon, 1990s at Poncho and Lefty's, 2000s at Jack Pine Brewery and 2010s at Jack's House.

Saturday, Oct. 8

• Warrior homecoming 5K and 10K races at 8:15 a.m. at Kiwanis Park,

• Parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at the intersection of Fifth and Laurel streets,

• Central Lakes College baseball mini-clinics at 11 a.m. at BHS,

• Brainerd Youth Athletic Association football games at noon at BHS,

• Tackle cancer football game vs. Alexandria High School at 2 p.m. at BHS,

• Homecoming dance for grades 9-12 at 8 p.m. at BHS.