2 sex offenders moving to Cass Lake

CASS LAKE—Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports two Level 3 predatory offenders will be released from prison Monday and will reside near the Cass Lake area.

The offenders are James Tecumseh Littlewolf, 28, and Matthew Ryan Ottoson, 26.

Littlewolf, an American Indian, has a history of sexual contact with adolescent female victims age 13. He was known to victims. Littlewolf is 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is 199 pounds.

Ottoson, caucasian, has a history of sexual conduct with adolescent female victims ages 13-15. Conduct included force to gain compliance and he was known to his victims. Ottoson is 5 feet tall, 10 inches with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 131 pounds.

Littlewolf and Ottoson are not wanted by police at this time as they have served the sentence imposed on them by the court. The county is not hosting a community notification meeting on the two offenders as they have had meetings on them before.