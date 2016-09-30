Crow Wing County 4-H'ers celebrate 4-H Week

Crow Wing County is celebrating the 4-H youth who have made an impact on the community, and are stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world, a news release stated.

The 4-H Grow True Leaders Campaign is the first of its kind for the National 4-H Council—a national, multi-platform initiative that will support the organization's growth goals of empowering 10 million young people by 2025, a 67 percent increase. The campaign and the event are designed to give young people across the nation a forum to put their voices into positive action and rally the nation to invest in the next generation of true leaders.

"Minnesota 4-H Youth Development is so excited about the 4-H Grow True Leaders Campaign, that it has set as an initiative the engagement of first-generation young people and their families," stated Dorothy McCargo Freeman, state 4-H director, in the release. "We believe that in Minnesota we have an opportunity to grow more true leaders by seeking out and engaging young people who may have chosen not to be involved in 4-H and/or historically we have not served them."

The 4-H youth development program provides "learn by doing" experiences to encourage 4-H'ers to experiment, innovate and think independently. The 4-H programs are offered through school-based, after-school and camp settings and within community clubs, where groups meet regularly to work on projects, perform community service and develop leadership skills. Through this process, young people obtain life skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, coping and communicating.

Recent findings from Tufts University's 4-H study of positive youth development indicate that young people in 4-H are three times more likely to contribute to their communities than those not participating in 4-H. The research discovered the structured learning, encouragement and adult mentoring that 4-H'ers receive play a vital role in helping them actively contribute to their communities. In Crow Wing County, more than 300 4-H members and 80 volunteers are involved in 4-H.

Learn more about 4-H in Minnesota and how to get involved at www.4-H.umn.edu or contact Courtney Johnson, Crow Wing County 4-H program coordinator, at 218-824-1065 or joh06997@umn.edu.