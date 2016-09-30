Missing person found safe

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported Friday the subject of a missing person investigation, Alice Whim, has been safely located and is no longer considered a missing person.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office thanked the media and public for their assistance in this matter.

The 21-year-old woman was reported missing Aug. 12 from a residential group home on 61st Avenue Southwest in Motley.

Authorities conducted aerial searches for Whim and followed leads without getting substantial results in the weeks following. In early September, the sheriff's office reported Whim was believed to be voluntary missing and foul play was not suspected.