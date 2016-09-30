Junior Achievement has new home in Brainerd

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest (JAUM) announced a new location for the Brainerd Lakes Area district office.

Formerly housed at Xcel Energy and Bremer Bank in Brainerd, JAUM now has a permanent home at Franklin Arts Center.

"We are so grateful to ArtSpace Brainerd and Franklin Arts Center for providing our new space, Charles Marohn of Strong Towns and The Office Shop for donating office furniture, (Consolidated Telecommunications Co.) for helping with our telecommunications needs, Positive Realty for the use of a moving van, and our incredible board of directors for physically making this move possible," Amy Gray, district manager-development, stated in a news release.

To celebrate the move, Gray and Melissa Hannah, district manager-programs, along with the JAUM Brainerd Lakes Area Board of Directors, invite the public to an open house from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13 in Suite 123 at Franklin Arts Center.

Appetizers and beverages will be provided, as well as opportunities to learn more about Junior Achievement.

For more information, contact Gray at amy@jaum.org or Melissa Hannah at melissa@jaum.org or at 218-454-1520.

About Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest has been serving students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin since 1949. This school year it will reach more than 162,500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade with financial literacy, college and career readiness and entrepreneurship education. Programs are implemented by more than 9,000 volunteers, mostly business professionals, who share their skills and experience to motivate and inspire students to succeed. Go to www.jaum.org for more information.