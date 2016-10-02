Brainerd hemlock locks in record

A Minnesota DNR forester takes a measurement of Dr. Roland Kehr's eastern hemlock at his home last week. The tree officially scored 158 points making it the largest currently recorded in Minnesota. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch

The tree towering over the yard of Dr. Roland Kehr was entered into the record books Friday after it was measured by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forester Tuesday. Kehr said he's considered measuring the tree for 40 years, since he and his late wife Pat first moved into their home on the 700 block of North Fourth Street.

The DNR reports the eastern hemlock is one of Minnesota's rarest and most imperiled trees. In 2013, the tree was listed as endangered. The eastern hemlock is similar to other conifers except it has a drooping or trailing aspect to its branches with soft evergreen leaves.

The largest stand of eastern hemlocks in the state was once in St. Louis County before 8,000 railroad ties were cut from the stand in 1912. The Moose Lake-Cloquet fire of 1918 destroyed all but a few individual trees that later died off. Now the DNR reports there are about 10 sites left with perhaps 50 mature trees. The largest stand consists of 12 mature trees and other sites may have a single tree.

Kehr's tree unseated the previous record holder, located on private land in Isle, by a significant margin. While it was 7 feet shorter at 58 feet, its trunk circumference was wholly 3 feet wider and its crown was twice as large at 51.5 feet. From those three measurements, an equation assigns the tree a score. Kehr's tree scored 158 points, while the previous record was 123 points—enough to place it atop all others in the DNR's Big Tree Registry.

Although it's the largest recorded in Minnesota, Kehr's tree is small in comparison to the largest eastern hemlock tree in the country. That behemoth is located in Macon, N.C., according to the National Register of Champion Trees. It stands 159 feet with a trunk measuring 16 feet around. Its crown is slightly smaller than Kehr's, however, measuring at 45 feet.

Kehr's hemlock is not the only state big tree champion in the area. In fact, several of the largest trees in the state are located nearby, including two others near Brainerd.

The largest tamarack tree stands on the property in Brainerd and was nominated by Jim and Anne Pierson. It measures 71 feet tall with a 60-foot crown and its trunk is 11 feet in circumference. The record balsam poplar—which shares the title with one in Beltrami County—was entered into the record books just last year and is located on private property near Brainerd in Cass County, nominated by Greg Slad. It stands 88 feet tall with a 15-foot crown spread, and its trunk measures 10 feet, 10 inches around.

The state record quaking aspen grows on private land in Emily and was nominated by Lenny Lang and Dan Wilm of DNR Forestry. It stands 96 feet with a 45-foot crown spread and a trunk circumference of 10.25 feet.

Two other coniferous records stand in Aitkin County: the largest balsam fir and the largest jack pine. The fir tree is located on public land near Tamarack, measuring at 85 feet tall with a 22-foot crown and an 8-foot wide trunk. The jack pine can be found on land owned by the city of McGregor. It stands 70 feet with a 32-foot spread and a 7.25-foot trunk.

One other deciduous tree champion lives in Aitkin County near Aitkin. The state's largest peachleaf willow is on private land and was nominated by Dennis Thompson. It is 62 feet tall with a 74-foot crown and a trunk with an incredible 19-foot circumference.

Of all trees on the list of Minnesota champions, the tallest is a red elm near Golden Valley, measuring in at 127 feet. A swamp white oak near Braham tops the list with the largest crown spread at 140 feet. An eastern cottonwood located near Watson has the highest score of any tree in Minnesota and also tops the list among the champions with the largest trunk, measuring 32.8 feet around.

Unsurprisingly, the largest tree by all measures in the United States is a giant sequoia located in Sequoia National Park in California. Known as "General Sherman," the giant has reigned atop the list for three-quarters of a century. It's 274 feet tall, its crown is 107 feet wide and its trunk measures 85 feet around. Its estimated age is 2,300 to 2,700 years old.