ST. PAUL—Secretary of State Steve Simon recently announced the launch of the Minnesota Business Snapshot, a new initiative designed to better serve Minnesotans by providing the public—from consumers to small business owners to educational institutions—with critical data and information on the economic and demographic makeup of Minnesota's businesses.

The Minnesota Business Snapshot is a voluntary, five-question survey now being offered to nearly 550,000 new and existing businesses in Minnesota as they file their annual renewal each calendar year with the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

The survey asks Minnesota business owners a variety of questions, including how many full-time employees they have; whether they self-identify as a member of a specific community, such as a veteran, woman, or community of color; the industry or field in which the business operates; whether it's a full-time or part-time endeavor; and gross revenues for the past year.

"The Minnesota Business Snapshot is going to make it easier and more convenient for small business owners to identify potential partners, for consumers to target their spending, and for the public and educational institutions to better understand the economic and demographic makeup of our state's business community," Simon said in a news release. "This is an important step to better serving Minnesotans."

"The Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce thanks Secretary Simon for his leadership on this and is pleased to partner with him to help bring the business community together and help facilitate economic growth in Minnesota," said Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Matt Kramer. "The Minnesota Business Snapshot is a great resource for Minnesotans across the state, and we look forward to Minnesota businesses participating in this important and valuable initiative."

The survey was put together with the input of individual business owners, business organizations, non-profits and researchers from across the state. The information collected from the Minnesota Business Snapshot will be available for purchase beginning in the first quarter of 2017. The data will include specific responses from each business that has voluntarily responded.