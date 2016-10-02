4 injured in 1-vehicle crash

A family of four was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on County Road 11 in Crow Wing County after their pickup truck rolled.

Martin D. Witt, 34, Zimmerman, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck and towing a 2016 Cruiser Camper Trailer westbound on County Road 11 approaching Highway 6, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

The brakes failed due to a broken brake line. Witt attempted to slow by using the emergency trailer brake. As he turned to go southbound on Highway 6, the truck and camper rolled.

Accompanying Witt was his wife Julie A. Witt, 35, Zimmerman and Ava Witt, 9, Zimmerman and Devin R. Witt, 13, Zimmerman. Julie Witt was the only one wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which took place at 6:17 p.m. Saturday, according to the crash report.

All four Witts were taken to the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.