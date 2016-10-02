2 teenagers injured in 1-vehicle crash

Two teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 210 in Aitkin County Saturday afternoon.

Jackson B. Street, 17, Ramsey, was driving a 1994 Ford pickup truck westbound on Highway 210 near milepost 156 when the truck left the road for an unknown reason, went into the ditch and struck an embankment. The truck went airborne, coming to a rest on its front, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Both Street and his passenger, Samuel J. Street, 14, Ramsey, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. They were both transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin for their injuries.

The crash report indicates the crash took place at 1:41 p.m. Saturday. Both Streets were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, which took place on Highway 210 just east of Sisabagamah Creek.