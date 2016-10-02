The ties that bind

Brainerd High School students Blaise Grinde (left) and Keegan Decker weld in the welding shop at BHS. The BHS welding program has a strong connection with the Central Lakes College welding program. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch

In the same way welding fuses two pieces of metal together in a powerful bond, the welding program at Brainerd High School has strong bonds with other community groups.

The BHS welding program has a close relationship with the CLC welding program, BHS welding teacher Tom Ringhand said. While not every student who takes BHS welding classes goes on to become a welder, about 15 students in the past two years have gone on to CLC's welding program after graduating from high school, he said.

"They come directly out of here and they go down the road a half-mile and they start at the CLC welding program," Ringhand said. "And they're pretty well prepared, I'm proud of that."

The two CLC welding instructors, Paul Jillson and David Otto, are excellent teachers, Ringhand said, so he feels good sending his students to them after high school. Those BHS graduates come back to visit with current students and give them valuable advice. Otto and Jillson also tell Ringhand about things he should incorporate into his classes to better prepare students for the college welding program.

"It's kind of a symbiotic thing with them and us," Ringhand said.

The BHS welding students love to see the welding shop and some former classmates at CLC for the college's career day, Ringhand said. He tries to periodically bring the CLC welding instructors to BHS to give the students an idea of what's expected in CLC's welding program.

It's unique to have a private enterprise and a public community college working with a public high school on programming, Ringhand said.

"That just doesn't happen everywhere," Ringhand said. "That's a pretty cool model."

There's no added costs for BHS students to take welding classes, partly thanks to Clow Stamping, which donates tons of material every semester, Ringhand said. The donated scrap material means there's plenty of material around for students to practice their welds, he said. Clow Stamping donates scrap material to the CLC program as well.

"We rely on that so much," Ringhand said. "Kids learn so much more and can go so much further because of the material they give us."

The welding programs at CLC and BHS have long had a close relationship, Otto said, and the connection between Ringhand, Jillson and Otto is the continuation of that. The three instructors work together to make sure welding students reach the industry standard employers are looking for, Otto said.

A new collaboration between the two programs is a Bridges Career Academy welding program which sees students split time at BHS and CLC, Otto said.

It's cool to see BHS graduates in the CLC welding program stop by the high school to help students, Otto said. Ringhand stopped by the CLC welding shop to visit with the students this year before BHS classes had started.

"He actually comes back to see how they're doing over here," Otto said. "What's really neat is those students are going back over there to return that favor."

About six students in the CLC welding program each year come from BHS, Otto said. Those students come in with a good welding background, he said, but what really matters is the work ethic Ringhand instills in them at BHS. Establishing a strong work ethic is something Otto and Ringhand both focus on in their programs.

"Then when they go out into that workforce, they already have some of those basic work ethic skills," Otto said.

Students sound off

John Raboin, 2015 BHS graduate, just started his second year at CLC. He took three years of welding courses in high school and by his senior year became Ringhand's welding assistant, Raboin said.

"I absolutely love welding," Raboin said. "I just love the artistic part of it, being able to watch how things take form."

Raboin chose the CLC welding program because he was impressed with the shop when he toured it, as well as the program's reputation.

"I know a lot of other friends that went to CLC and they really enjoyed the program," Raboin said. "CLC instructors really do care about you, they want to see you graduate and be successful."

Ringhand works well with CLC to prepare the BHS welding students for a college welding program, Raboin said. Now he knows what his CLC instructors are looking for, he said, thanks to Ringhand's classes. Raboin wants to work as a welder after college, he said, and he's not picky about where it is.

"Wherever the job calls, that's where I'm going," Raboin said.

Nick McCullough, 2016 BHS graduate, just started his first year in the CLC welding program. He took all the welding courses BHS had to offer.

He learned the basics of the different types of welding in high school, he said, but admitted the CLC welding programs demands more of him than just the basics.

"It definitely helped prepare me," McCullough said.

It was helpful in high school when former BHS students would come back and show students things they'd learned in the CLC welding program, McCullough said. Ringhand would also teach the high school students things he'd learned from the CLC instructors. McCullough wants to work as a welder after college, hopefully in the area.

Kevin Engebretson, 2015 BHS graduate, initially attended CLC to try and earn his associate degree in welding. After completing the welding portion but still 40 credits short of earning the degree, Engebretson decided to find a job for the summer. He found one with a lot of travel involved and is currently working in Indiana welding at power plants.

Engebretson took beginning and advanced welding classes at BHS and was initially attracted to it because of the science behind it. As a sophomore in high school, he wanted to go to college for chemistry, before he found welding combined science with working with his hands. He also wanted something he could bond with his father, a gunsmith, over.

"I thought that would be really sweet, to be able to connect with him because of that," Engebretson said.

The BHS welding classes gave Engebretson a basic understanding of the three main types of welding, while the CLC classes were more advanced and faster paced. The high school classes served as a good foundation for college, he said, and helped him decide if he wanted to pursue welding as a career.

Ringhand told Engebretson about the CLC welding program, because Ringhand saw his potential and knew he could go further in welding, Engebretson said.

"As soon as I heard about that, I wanted to go right away," Engebretson said. "I didn't even bother looking at any other schools."

Program structure

Until last year, there was only two different welding classes at BHS, Ringhand said. Now there are four different classes, with Ringhand teaching three of them. Ringhand is the sole welding instructor and he's teaching about 100 kids this semester. Enrollment numbers have crept up recently, he said, which is good.

The introductory class mostly consists of ninth graders, but there are some older students in the class too, Ringhand said. The other three classes get more advanced as students go through them.

Welding I focuses on gas and arc welding, while Welding II focuses on wire and tungsten inert gas welding, Ringhand said. The final class, Advanced Welding and Fabrication, is a combination of everything students learned in the other three classes. It was added to give students who had taken the previous three classes an outlet to use the skills they had learned.

One of Ringhand's favorite class days is in Welding I, when students have to start and light a welding torch in front of the entire class. They're pretty nervous and some of them make the mistake of trying to light oxygen, which doesn't light, he said. It's fun to see students go from that to confidently working on different welds a short time later.

All the welding classes are elective and some students take a class more than once, Ringhand said. Because it's elective, the students who take the classes want to be there and learn how to weld, he said. Welding attracts some students because it doesn't take place in a traditional classroom setting.

"In an academic classroom they may be bound to a desk for the period," Ringhand said. "Then they get to come in here and they're moving all over and making some noise."

The classes are predominantly made up of male students, Ringhand said, with only a few female students most years. It's something he'd like to see change, he said, because the welding program is missing out on half the student population by attracting so few female students.

"I wish they would feel more comfortable to be in here because girls are usually very good welders," Ringhand said. "They have really good fine motor skills."

The female welding students Ringhand has seen do really well, he said, because they approach it differently than the male students. While male students can approach welding like they already know how to do it, he said, female students are open to learning more.

Students spend about 75 percent of the time in class practicing the different welds they need to perform, Ringhand said. In Welding I and Welding II, there's 47 different test welds students need to complete. Some students finish early and get to make popular items like fishing spears and ice chisels, while students in the Advanced Welding and Fabrication class will make pickup truck bumpers.

"Kids can take something home and it's not like a math paper stuck to the refrigerator," Ringhand said. "It's something useful."

Several years ago, BHS Principal Andrea Rusk mentioned how she expected all the BHS programs to serve as models for what outstate high schools can do, Ringhand said. He took the message to heart and thinks about it a lot.

"I think that's what we've tried to develop here," Ringhand said. "I think we do have kind of a model of what can be done."

Welding shop

The welding shop at BHS features a three-year-old ventilation system which replaces and filters all the air in the space every three minutes, Ringhand said. There's arc welding booths, gas welding booths, a tungsten inert gas welding area and a classroom area with tables and chairs.

A highlight of the shop is the computer numerical control plasma table, which connects a computer to a plasma torch. Students can use it to cut out letters or signs, like the one hanging above the door to the shop, which tells students to "Weld like a champion today."

"It's not just manual welding anymore," Ringhand said. "It's kind of a step for them into the robotic welding, that's getting more popular all the time."

Students get the chance to weld aluminum, stainless steel and steel in the shop, Ringhand said. Space is at a premium with about 28 kids per class, he said, but once students spread out and start working, it's not as cramped.

Safety is a top priority in welding classes, as students take a whole series of safety tests for every tool and piece of equipment in the shop, Ringhand said. The students do a good job of holding each other accountable, he said, which is how safety works on a job site.

"It's a team thing where we're all trying to keep each other safe," Ringhand said.

In the past, welding was seen as dirty, gritty and grungy, which is still a part of the job to some extent, Ringhand said. But it's become more high-tech and many welding shops are bright, clean spaces, he said.

"You go to CLC welding and I think you could eat off the floor in there," Ringhand said.

Student success

Some students take BHS welding classes with the intent of going on to a college welding program, Ringhand said, but most don't. There's also students who don't intend to become welders but fall in love with it at BHS.

Welding can serve as a vehicle to help students become better people, Ringhand said. It takes patience, persistence and practice to be a good welder, skills which can make a student a good worker no matter the field they work in.

"A few percent of our kids go off to be welders but they all have to be good workers someday," Ringhand said.

Some students would be in the welding shop all the time if Ringhand let them, he said. The new BHS schedule provides for intervention and enrichment time, referred to as "what I need" time, or WIN for short. Students are either assigned by a teacher to work on a specific class during WIN time or the time is unassigned and students can fill it with other offerings. The welding shop is full during WIN time with beginning and advanced welders.

"They kind of work together, I like that," Ringhand said. "That's going to be a neat thing, I think, for kids."

Ringhand comes in for a couple days during spring break as well to give students more practice in the welding shop. There's also some time after school to work on welds.

"They'll spend every minute in here they can," Ringhand said.

Ringhand has had several exemplary students over the years who have gone onto well-paying welding careers, he said. A lot of the students who weld at CLC come back to BHS "and they're rock stars," he said. It gives current students confidence to see former classmates doing well in something they're doing in high school.

There's some students who go through the BHS welding program and would like to go to CLC, but don't have the confidence to go to college, Ringhand said. Instead, they end up working a low-paying job when they could have gone onto a well-paying welding career.

"If we can get them in there, it can really change their life," Ringhand said.

Ringhand grew up in Crosby and this is his 14th year teaching at BHS and 28th year teaching overall.

"This is where I belong, this is where I feel at home," Ringhand said. "I think this is what I teach best."