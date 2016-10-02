Crow Wing County Most Wanted: October

The Crow Wing County's Most Wanted list for October has all new faces.

As of Friday, there were an estimated 946 total active warrants in the county.

On the Most Wanted list this month are Chad Michael Andrews, Kristine Ann Boser, Raymond Thomas Flategraff, Steven David Fuchs, Dustin Allen Hanson, Kristopher Kent Kalweit, Angela Jean Labelle, Toni Laroy Peterson, Gage Colin Sargent and Stephanie Ellen Teel-Tilbury.

The sheriff's office is searching for the individuals and asks the public if they recognize any of the faces to call the sheriff's office directly at 218-829-4749. People do not have to identify themselves to authorities when turning in a Most Wanted person.

A closer look at the Most Wanted list:

• Andrews, 33, is wanted for violating his probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued Sept. 29.

• Boser, 44, is wanted for violating her probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued Sept. 22.

• Flategraff, 33, is wanted for issuing a dishonored check. His warrant was issued Sept. 26.

• Fuchs, 29, is wanted for felony fifth-degree drug possession and being in possession of stolen tools. His warrants were issued Sept. 20.

• Hanson, 33, is wanted for theft. His warrant was issued Sept. 26.

• Kalweit, 50, is wanted for violating his probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued Sept. 29.

• Labelle, 35, is wanted for violating her probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued Sept. 29.

• Peterson, 31, is wanted for violating his probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued Sept. 22.

• Sargent, 26, is wanted for felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His warrant was issued Sept. 22.

• Teel-Tilbury, 41, is wanted for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued Sept. 21.