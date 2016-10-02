2-vehicle Aitkin crash injures both drivers

A two-vehicle crash Friday night on Highway 169 in Aitkin County resulted in non-life threatening injuries for both drivers involved.

Linnae J. Bittner, 53, Lino Lakes, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and attempting to cross Highway 169 from east to west at Red Oak Drive at about 6:01 p.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. Dale M. Holm, 71, Corcoran, was driving a 1999 GMC vehicle and struck Bittner's vehicle in the intersection.

Bittner and Holm were both taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Bittner was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, the crash report indicated. Holm was wearing his seat belt. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.