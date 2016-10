County to work on Mill Avenue bridge today

County work crews will perform bridge maintenance on the Mill Avenue bridge 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today.

Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and expect short delays. Depending on the weather, the project should last approximately four to five hours.

