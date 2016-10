The Mid-Minnesota Women's Center will host a "Live Violence Free Tribute" today as part of its efforts to take a stand against domestic violence.

The event will be 6:30-8 p.m. under the bridge at Kiwanis Park in Brainerd. The event will consist of a floating candle vigil, the reading of the 2015-16 femicide report—documenting the deaths of those lost to domestic violence homicide—and a community nonviolence pledge.