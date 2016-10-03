NJPA training helps area teachers

More than 750 teachers, principals, superintendents, coaches and curriculum coordinators took advantage of 18 professional development courses over the summer.

"It's exciting to think about the impact we'll have on area students for many years to come," said NJPA education solutions manager Kassidy Rice in a news release. "When educators are this dedicated to their profession, it makes a big difference in schools. The trainings plant the seeds of success, and together we'll watch them grow."

NJPA serves 23 school districts in Minnesota Region 5, which includes Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties. By offering programs for multiple districts, NJPA is able to tap into national and international education experts for local training events.

"It's a huge advantage," Rice said. "Educators in central Minnesota usually have to drive or fly hundreds of miles for training of this caliber. Not only is regional training easier for participants, it's more effective when we can keep them comfortably close to home."

The education solutions team at NJPA is already looking at ways to expand and enhance the curriculum for professional development seminars next summer for Region 5 and the surrounding area.

NJPA is a public service agency that is committed to providing cooperative solutions that assist government, education, and nonprofit entities as they strive for efficient public service. NJPA was created in 1978 by Minnesota Statute 123A.21, Subdivision 1 as one of Minnesota's nine service cooperatives and offers a variety of cooperative programs and services for members on a local, regional, statewide, and national scale including Canada.