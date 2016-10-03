Crosby driver cited for DUI following crash

CROSBY—A 38-year-old Crosby man was cited for driving under the influence following a crash at 2:32 a.m. Sunday on Crow Wing County Highway 11 in Crosby.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the driver was east on County Highway 11, when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled in the ditch for some distance, hitting a road approach before striking a tree. When the driver was asked how the crash happened, he said, "I was just joy-riding dude!" the sheriff's office reported.

The driver was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for treatment of injuries. The deputy took blood from the driver for testing and he was issued a citation DUI.