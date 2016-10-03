State conference honors Brainerd Jaycees

The Brainerd Jaycees recently won a number of awards at the JCI Minnesota state convention in Willmar. Chapter awards included Gold Chapter.

Several members of the Brainerd Jaycees were honored for their efforts including Natalie Potvin, Gold President; Nick Johnson, Outstanding Vice President; Sarah Stenerson, Bronze Program Manager; Sheena Ziegler, Gold state Program Manager; and Mary Zimmermann, Bronze executive team.

Of special distinction are those receiving Presidential Medallions—an honor bestowed by the Minnesota Jaycees State President and given to only 60 members annually. Honored with this award were Jerad Schroeder, Zach Johnson and Angie Nelson.

The Brainerd Junior Jaycees, a chapter for local children ages 7-17, also were honored for their efforts winning Silver Chapter and Brianna Pliscott for Silver Junior Jaycee.

An extremely high honor was awarded to Angie Nelson, who was the recipients of the Most Outstanding Member from the 2016 JCI Conference of the Americas in Uruguay. She was judged against nominees from North, Central and South America. She is now up for an even higher honor coming up at the 2016 World Congress in Quebec in October.

The Brainerd Jaycees is an organization of young active citizens age 18 to 40 which provides development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. The local chapter hosts the Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza, The Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes, The Brainerd Jaycees Little Rubber Duckie Race, the Distinguished Service Awards banquet, Brainerd Jaycees Street Fest, along with national programs such as Pitch, Hit, and Run; and Punt, Pass, and Kick.

For more information or to join, visit www.brainerdjaycees.com or call 2016 chapter president Natalie Potvin at 218-820-3771.