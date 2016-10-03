Firefighters respond twice to burned food

Two of three calls the Brainerd Fire Department responded to recently were due to burned food.

At 2 p.m. Friday, the department responded to a fire alarm at the Grand Oaks Apartments on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive. Burned food was determined the cause, and firefighters provided ventilation.

On Sunday, firefighters were again summoned to a fire alarm, this time at nearly 2 a.m. The alarm was at the Downtown Mall, 217 S. Seventh St. Burned food caused the alarm, and the department ventilated.

The department was called out once again at 6:37 p.m. Sunday for a report of a possible fire on the 20000 block of Hidden Paradise Road. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a controlled burn.