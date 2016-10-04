Nick Eades, store manager of Ace Hardware in Brainerd, speaks to the Brainerd City Council Monday night during Showcasing Brainerd, prior to the council meeting. Brainerd Dispatch/Spenser Bickett

The Brainerd City Council Monday night decided to not do anything about an ongoing annexation issue between the cities of Brainerd and Baxter.

Ongoing discussions between the cities about annexing a Brainerd Public Utilities facility on Highland Scenic Drive from Baxter into Brainerd resulted in an impasse.

Monday, the city council's safety and public works committee recommended letting the issue go. The item is on the BPU Commission agenda for the commission's October meeting. Council member Kelly Bevans proposed waiting to hear what the commission had to say on the issue before proceeding.

"It's not necessarily a dead issue," Bevans said. "But rather than make a motion to table this, there is no motion."

On Sept. 20, Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk and city Administrator Jim Thoreen attended a Baxter City Council meeting to present a letter regarding the annexation of land beneath the BPU facility. The council then discussed the issue in closed session and upon returning to open session, city attorney Brad Person said consensus was for the property to remain in the city of Baxter.

Menk and Thoreen left when the Baxter council members went into the closed session. While the Brainerd Dispatch reported on the content of the meeting and included the Baxter City Council's stance on the issue, Bevans said the city of Brainerd has yet to receive official notice from the city of Baxter confirming the council's decision.

"As you recall, we have a written request to the mayor of Baxter requesting an answer on the annexation issue," Bevans said.

Baxter Mayor Darrel Olson responded to that letter indicating his willingness to discuss the issue, Bevans said. But the city has yet to receive a letter indicating Baxter's decision on the issue, he said.

"We haven't received anything official yet," Bevans said.

Council member Mary Koep said her preference was to let the issue go as well.

Background

Menk and Thoreen, attended Baxter's Sept. 20 meeting to present a letter regarding the annexation of land beneath BPU. The plant was built on land in Baxter off Highland Scenic Drive.

In the letter, Menk noted there are three possible outcomes, an annexation agreed upon by both cities, a court case brought by Brainerd or do nothing and proceed as things have been going.

Conversations about annexing to give BPU a Brainerd address has been raised as an option for at least a decade. Since 2015, those conversations surrounding annexation increased and in some cases heated up between the cities with Brainerd suggesting it may take Baxter to court to gain the property.

At the Sept. 20 meeting, the Baxter City Council met in closed session to discuss the matter. When the council resumed in open session, Person recapped the council discussion noting the letter. Person said the consensus was to keep the status quo that has been working for 30 years. Weighing considerations of legal fees and staff costs, it seems to be the best option for the Baxter City Council at this time, Person said.

How it could happen

At a Sept. 27 BPU Commission meeting, BPU secretary/finance director Todd Wicklund outlined how the annexation process would happen if Brainerd decided to try to annex the property. The Brainerd City Council or the BPU Commission would submit a petition to the Municipal Boundary Adjustment Unit of the state Office of Administrative Hearings, he said, which handles annexations. The unit then has 30-60 days to schedule a hearing on the issue, with the city of Baxter as one of the parties to the hearing.

The unit would consider the information submitted on the detachment and annexation, Wicklund said, and see if the situation fits the roughly 13 criteria for detachment and annexation. The unit's decision is final and would be the end of the issue.

Wicklund noted the first time the issue came up was in the late 1970s, so a final resolution to the issue could come via a Municipal Boundary Adjustment Unit hearing. The administrative law judge would consider how both cities would be affected or benefit from the detachment and annexation, he said.

Brainerd City council member Dave Pritschet was absent Monday night.

In other business, the council:

Adopted a resolution declaring costs to be assessed for 2016 nuisance abatement citations.

The public hearing for the assessments is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Property owners will be responsible for the entire $40,085.

Approved a new contractor license for Mudgett Masonry LLC, Pillager.

Received a written report from Fire Chief Tim Holmes on the department's activity for the month of September. The department responded to 29 calls for service during the month, with five of the calls canceled enroute. Of those 29 calls, 16 were within the city of Brainerd.

Called for citizen applicants for the Cable TV Advisory Committee, Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals and Walkable Bikeable City Committee.

Approved a contractor payment to Braun Intertec for work on the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project through Sept. 9 in the amount of $3,903.

Changed paid on-call firefighter Josh Stangel's firefighter status to regular from probationary. He completed a one-year probationary period on Oct. 1.