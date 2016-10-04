New Pathways: Homeless program could become homeless

Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Kalayja Barnes (left) and Jarmyah Wiggins play on the playground in the backyard of New Pathways on South Sixth Street in Brainerd.

Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Paxton Bentz holds Emilia Meier while his sister Sophie Bentz swings on the playground at New Pathways on South Sixth Street in Brainerd. Children and adults form new family bonds while staying at the day center for the homeless.

A few months earlier, Johnson lost her government job of three years as a patent processor, the casualty of a budget cut. After depleting her savings and losing her home, Johnson moved in with a friend. That living situation soon dissolved as well, when their wood-burning stove broke.

"We had no heat, no running water and it was the middle of winter," Johnson said.

Her car—the payments for which Johnson was two years ahead—was one of the few possessions she had, and it became the temporary home near Isle for the family of two. When Johnson soon reached a breaking point with her homelessness, a call to Aitkin County Health and Human Services put in motion the series of events that would ultimately change her life. It was at the agency where social workers suggested connecting Johnson and her son with New Pathways, a nonprofit organization with a location in Brainerd serving homeless adults with children.

"I was really scared," Johnson said. "You always see in movies about homeless shelters, where people are in these big gyms with crazy people or whatever. ... Is my son going to be safe? Are we going to be safe?"

With a gas card in hand, Johnson made the nearly 50-mile drive to Brainerd to a humble house on South Sixth Street, home to the New Pathways day center.

"From the day I walked in the door, I was welcomed with open arms," Johnson said. "They made me feel that I could do this, and that they're here to help, and the one thing I should not have to worry about is a safe place to sleep at night. I should be able to do what I need to do."

Almost seven years, three college degrees, a marriage, two more children and a successful career in accounting later, Johnson is the newest member of the organization's board of directors. She wants to help the program that helped her expand its capacity to serve more families in need—but first priority is ensuring it continues at all.

At the end of its lease term in March 2017, New Pathways must find a new home for its day center or risk closure of the Brainerd arm of the program. The house sits on a piece of land owned by the Brainerd School District, which informed the program earlier this year of its intention to market the home and two others to those interested in moving them off the property.

Steve Lund, director of business services for the district, said the decision was made with an eye toward the long-term future of the property, which is located across the street from Brainerd High School. The district received an improvement order for the house from the city of Brainerd earlier this year.

"Estimates for painting and associated repair are nearly $10,000 and with progression of the comprehensive long-range facilities plan that is evolving a different vision for this property, we do not see that further, long-term improvements of the house are a wise investment of our resources at this point," Lund wrote in an email. "It's important for us to note that we fully agree with and completely understand why the city is requiring the improvements to the property, but for the school district, the decision to complete these improvements requires us to look at them through a broader and more strategic lens. We are also proud of our long-standing relationship with the New Pathways organization, helping support the meaningful work they do in our community."

The situation is particularly challenging for New Pathways because, for the past decade, the Brainerd School District leased the home to the program for $1 a year.

"We're going to have to reconfigure our budget if we have to come up with $500 per month (for rent)," said John Klopfleisch, program manager and family educator at New Pathways. "The cost of the building is not something we currently have grant money toward."

Klopfleisch said he understands the needs of the school district and is grateful for the district's support.

"We don't feel bad about the situation," Klopfleisch said. "We all understand it was a great gift that they gave to us."

That does not change the need New Pathways must now fill: a building to continue its operation.

The only game in town

Established in 1995, New Pathways first opened in Cambridge. In 2006, the program expanded first to Little Falls before moving its second location to Brainerd. The Brainerd location serves six counties, although most of the families are from Crow Wing County—76 percent in the last year, Johnson said. An average of 40 families are served each year.

"A majority of the families were better off served by the services readily available in Crow Wing County," Johnson said. "There's just a lot more to offer, more employment possibilities, more counseling and therapy-type possibilities."

The organization seeks to be an all-encompassing resource for families experiencing homelessness. Overnight sleeping accommodations and three meals a day are provided to clients through partnerships with churches and volunteers within their congregations. Each week, a different church serves as a host, with volunteers assisting in meal preparation and staying overnight with the families. A dozen churches take turns throughout the year serving as home base, while a total of 27 churches throughout the Brainerd lakes area support the program through donations of dollars and supplies. In one 12-week stretch, a total of 684 volunteers assist in one way or another, Klopfleisch said.

Some of the churches have been involved since the program first moved to Brainerd, and more join in as each year passes. Each week adds up to 300 hours of volunteering on behalf of a church, meaning one of the longest-running partners, Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd, has donated more than 16,000 hours of time.

After successfully completing the program, Johnson's involvement began as one of these church volunteers.

"I would do some of the overnight hosting or making some of the dinners," Johnson said. "I felt that they needed a little comfort, knowing other people have gone through this and there is a way to success."

What New Pathways offers to clients is broader than access to food and a roof, and the day centers are where much of this additional work occurs. The organization aims to provide for all basic needs and the resources necessary to acquire a job and home of one's own: laundry facilities, personal care items, showers, telephone and internet access and transportation. Clients have access to case management as well as skills training, including education on budgeting, parenting, job hunting and healthy living.

"They don't have to pay for anything while they're in here," Johnson said. "Their main focus is to be able to look for a job if they don't have one, to look for stable housing."

"These people don't have anywhere else to go, and what many of them need is that little extra help to get them over that bump, to get them pointed in the right direction," Klopfleisch said.

Families can use the services at New Pathways three times for up to six months each—meaning a family could potentially receive assistance for a year and a half. Klopfleisch said the average stay is about three months. Once a family has successfully completed what's necessary to acquire housing, New Pathways also offers a six-month follow-up program for those not having their case managed by another organization to help assure it sticks.

"We've had a 91 percent success rate of going into stable housing one year," Klopfleisch said. "This last year, we had an 82 percent success rate. That's still a really good percentage of families."

Johnson said her own experience is reflective of what many people using the program are going through.

"A lot of public perception of homelessness is a lot of people put themselves in that situation, and it's not necessarily true," she said. "There's so many people out there that live paycheck to paycheck and all it takes is an illness, an injury, a death in the family, or something like losing your job due to a budget cut. That's all it takes, and the next thing you know you have nowhere to go."

Unfortunately, having nowhere to go is often still the case for many homeless people in need in the Brainerd lakes area. New Pathways does not serve individual adults, focusing on adults with children. And depending upon the time of the year, Klopfleisch must turn some families away because the program has reached capacity.

"Every year, we turn away at least a dozen," he said. "Other years, we've turned away 27 families during the course of the year. It does vary, but it never goes away."

Lt. Grant Holloway of the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army said New Pathways is the only organization in the Brainerd lakes area providing shelter services.

"They're the best term solution in our area for families that are trying to get out of the cycle of homelessness," Holloway said. "From my understanding, there is no other shelter services. Which is a big problem in our community."

Holloway said if funds are available, his organization is able to provide a one-night stay in a hotel for someone referred by law enforcement or another agency. A case manager from the organization will meet with that person the next day to help determine a more long-term solution. In some cases, people are provided bus tokens to St. Cloud, where the Salvation Army operates an emergency overnight shelter. Holloway and Klopfleisch both said this is the closest facility available.

"There's more of a need in the area, and there's more of a need in homelessness, than just what we can do," Klopfleisch said. "The rest of it isn't being taken care of very well, because there is not a lot of good facilities up here."

New home needed

The need for homeless assistance in the area makes the push for a new space for the day center all the more pressing for New Pathways. Johnson has grand visions of future program expansion to meet more of that need, but this current situation takes top priority.

"Expanding is a future project, but right now, we're just trying to keep it going," she said.

The organization has six months to find a building that fits its needs. The ideal situation, leaders say, would be for a community member to donate a building or a big chunk of funds to purchase one. Although New Pathways receives federal and state funding for its programs, fundraising is a critical part of its operation, and fitting the purchase of a building into the budget will be difficult, Johnson said.

"For every dollar we raise, we get $2 of government funding," Johnson said. "Even if we find a used building, it still has to be brought up to code. If we can't find a building, of course we're going to need the funds to buy one or build one if necessary. ... if we have to have five fundraisers per year in order to make it work, we'll have to do that."

There are some features of a facility the organization must have. These include a shower, a laundry area, a separate staff bathroom and a separate family room where families can have privacy. Klopfleisch noted a minimum of 1,800 square feet of space could accommodate the operation, and acquiring a single-story building would make it the most accessible. It could be a commercial building, but it could also be a home like the one they currently use. One located in or very near Brainerd is also on the wish list.

"The further away we get from the hub in Brainerd, the harder it's going to be and the more of an obstacle it's going to be," Klopfleisch said. "So obviously we'd like to be centrally located."

No matter the wish list, anything that can help the program keep its doors open is welcome.

"The worst case scenario is if we had nowhere to go, we'd have to close the doors on the program," Klopfleisch said. "We don't want that to happen. We have county workers in every one of our six counties that are referring people to us all the time. ... We do serve a great need here, and it would be devastating."

How to help or get help

Have a building or dollars to donate? Or perhaps in need of the services New Pathways offers?

Contact John Klopfleisch at New Pathways by phone at 218-454-0460 or by email at bs.pmfe@newpathwaysmn.com.

New Pathways also collects items, such as shampoo and diapers, to assist in its program. The Brainerd site at 714 S. Sixth St. is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.