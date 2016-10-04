Screen grab from the Craftsman Tools section of the Sears website.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp's Craftsman tool brand has attracted bidders including Stanley Black & Decker Inc and Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Co Ltd among others, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sears' shares were up 14.8 percent at $13.05, after being halted for volatility.

Apex Tool Group and Sweden's Husqvarna AB have also lodged bids, Bloomberg reported. (http://bloom.bg/2dH7okc)

Final bids may value the Craftsman unit at about $2 billion and are expected at the end of this month, Bloomberg reported.

Sears said in May that it was seeking options such as partnerships or other arrangements to expand the Sears Home Services business and the unit that houses the Kenmore appliance, Craftsman tools and DieHard (KCD) vehicle battery brands beyond its Sears and Kmart stores.

Sears Holdings declined to comment.