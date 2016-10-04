Broadside crash injures woman in Jenkins

JENKINS—A Pine River woman was injured when the GMC Sierra she was driving was struck by a Dodge Durango at 9:05 p.m. Monday on Highway 371 near Crow Wing County Highway 15 near Jenkins.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Whitney M. Swenson, 22, Pine River, was driving the GMC northbound on Highway 371 and Christiana E. Goodemote, 33, Osceola, Iowa, was driving the Dodge southbound on Highway 371. The state patrol reported the Dodge turned into the GMC, striking it on its left side.

Swenson was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries. Goodemote and her passenger, Daniel G. Goodemote, 35, Osceola, Iowa, had no apparent injuries.

The Nisswa Police Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.