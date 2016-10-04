CROSBY—A total of $39,431 was raised for diabetes education at the Because of Brandon events in Crosby on July 30.

The funds will be used to send area young people to diabetes camps, for patient travel expenses and for adult educational events.

A total of 4,634 tickets were sold at the family fun event and 87 silent auction items raised $7,735. The wine and beer tasting was attended by 114 and the Heartland Barbecue enjoyed by 130 people. Nearly 2,000 raffle tickets were sold and 284 tickets were purchased for the street dance.

The raffle winners were: all-terrain vehicle, Randy Nyquist of Fort Ripley; shotgun, Ron Rothstein of Nokay Lake Township; Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge weekend, Peggy Anderson of Crosby; $150 cash, Kevin Valerius of Crosby; and $50 cash, Lisa Rosier of Crosby.

The event was in memory of Brandon Houge, 27, formerly of Ironton, who died at his home in Duluth in December 2015 from diabetes complications. He was a graduate of Crosby-Ironton High School's class of 2006 and a graduate of the National School of Non Destructive Testing. Houge was an employee of the Acuren Company in Duluth and was the former manager of the Crosby Bar and Grill.